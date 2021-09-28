Resolve to take media, others to project location in Oro nation

A stakeholder from Oron federal constituency, Engr Nkpubre Okon Nkpubre, has received knocks from his kinsmen, after coming out on the media to spew attacks against Governor Udom Emmanuel on the Akwa Ibom State Government promoted deep seaport project.

It has also emerged that his claims that Governor Udom Emmanuel moved the seaport project from Oron Federal Constituency (Oro Nation) to another locality, is completely false and misleading.

At a joint session meeting of critical stakeholders comprising elected and appointed political office holders and media influencers of Oron Federal constituency convened by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem on Monday 27th September 2021 at Emmjm Hotels, Uyo, the stakeholders in a communique reaches, disowned Mr Nkpubre for acting in a loquacious manner, completely alien to the peaceable disposition of the Oro people.

They resolved that, “the trending audio clip vilifying the Governor of Akwa Ibom State- His Excellency Mr. Udom Emmanuel, is strongly condemned as it does not reflect nor represent the character and opinion of Oro people.”

Governor Udom Emmanuel on Saturday in a media briefing in Uyo, had stated that petitions by some Oro people scared away some investors who had earlier indicated interest in the project, adding that the issue of the brand name Ibom Seaport was most suitable for the project in place of the name Ibaka seaport suggested by the petition writers.

But Engr. Nkpubre Okon Nkpubre , former Managing Director of Nigerdock Plc and presently parading as Chairman of Oron Nation Technical Committee on Ibaka Deep Seaport, took to the media space, villifying and attacking the person of the Governor of the state, an action his kinsman have described as disgraceful.

Their meeting at Emmjm Hotels also resolve further that, “the speculations and assertions that the location of the proposed Ibom Deep Sea Port is not within Oro locality is false and misleading.

“In order to put the said misinformation to rest the office of the Secretary to State Government has agreed to lead a delegation of enlarged Oro stake holders, media influencers and concerned citizens on a tour of the said location at Unyenge, Mbo Local Government Area.

“That the brand equity regarding the name- Ibom Deep Sea Port is no longer in contention while applauding His Excellency’s efforts at courting investors to the said project.

“That the said forum further calls on all sons, daughters, leaders, elders and friends of Oro nation to remain calm, law abiding and patriotic assuring that all issues and concerns of the good people of Oro leading to the said audio and other crisis are being looked into and shall be resolved very soon.

Some of the stakeholders in attendance included, Sen. Dr. Akon Eyakenyi, Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to State Government, Rt. Hon. Princess Felicia Bassey, Deputy Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House Of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Effiong Bassey, Member Representing Oron/Udung Uko State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Effiong Johnson, Member Representing Mbo State Constituency Rt. Hon. Asuquo E. Archibong, Member Representing Urue Offong/Oruko State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Uno Etim Uno Commissioner for Transport.

Others in attendance were Board Members, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Personal Aides to the Governor. Chairmen of Oron, Mbo, Udung Uko, Urue Offong/Oruko and Okobo Local Government Areas.

