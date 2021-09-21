The Chinese Community in Lagos celebrated the Mid-Autumn festival, which is the Chinese National Day and the final of the Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship and awards ceremony.

The event was put together by Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Wushu Development Association of Nigeria and supported by Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation and the assistance of all Chinese Companies and individuals.

Dignitaries at the event were Mrs Rose Kwarsen, Director, Cultural Industries and Heritage, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, who represented the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa and a host of others.

In a congratulatory message, Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Chu Maoming said: “Since the establishment of Huaxing Arts Troupe, Huaxing has been actively working on public welfare affairs and the cultural exchange, enthusiastically promoting the friendship between Nigeria and China and play an important role in uplifting a positive image of China in Nigeria.

“Wushu, as a shining star in the treasure house of Chinese traditional culture, has been popular among the people all over the world. It has become an important part of world sports culture, Huaxing has organized this event with innovations and new content, attracted hundreds of participants and built a positive response among the masses; it just goes to show that the friendship between Nigeria and China is deeply rooted among the people from both countries.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr. Eric Ni, said: “We, the Chinese community in Lagos, with the support of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, decided to assist Nigeria youths to be more competitive. Nigeria is our second home, so since we live and work in Nigeria, we are giving back to the community that made us, as well as building the good relationship between China and Nigeria. We have made champions that will now or in future represent Nigeria in any international championship.”

There were colorful performance and display of both China and Nigeria culture, display such as the Lion dance, the Dragon dance, Top bowl dance, the Chinese women association dance and Nigeria cultural dance.

Among the highlights of the event is the presentation of the 2021 China man of the year to Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the raffle draw and presentations of awards and medals to the winners of the Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship.

In the junior category, the gold medal and the cheque of 700 thousand naira went to Contestant 012, Isaiah Tommy and the silver and bronze medalist got 500 thousand and 300 thousand naira respectively.

It was a double at the senior category as Kelly Alonge, who was picked by all the judges from Nigeria, China and other African countries, got the gold medal and a cheque of N1million, while Bright Sakwe, who scored the highest vote from the viewers also got a cheque of N1million, while the silver and bronze medalist also got N700,000 and N500,000 respectively.