.

We’re not aware of any Police report – HEDA

By Evelyn Usman

A Police report has accused the Chairman of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA Mr Olarewaju Suraju of forging an e-mail and telephone conversation against former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, in the OPL 425 deal of 2011.

The document of the email which was published on HEDA’s social media platform showed that it was signed and sent by Adoke, to an employee of JP Morgan Chase, an American Investment bank that held proceeds of the deal on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Adoki was also alleged to have communicated with the investment bank through the address of a company owned by Aliyu Abubakar, who was also on trial in Milan court, Italy. He was also accused of having admitted to an Italian journalist on the telephone that the OPL 245deal was a scam. The document has since been tendered as evidence in the Milan court over the OPL 245 deal of 2011. But the former AGF petitioned the Police, calling on the need to carry out a discreet investigation to unearth the true position.

He noted that he was in self-exile at the time the report claimed he made the telephone conversation, adding that he had stopped using a Nigerian line since 2015. He also argued that he was also no longer the Minister of Justice at the time the email was reportedly sent. Police findings At the end of the Police investigation, their report signed by Head of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring, ACP Ibrahim Musa, said findings showed that the email and voice conversation purportedly by Adoke was forged by HEDA.

The report said: “A thorough investigation was carried out and in the course of which it was evident that Mr OlarenwajuSuraju of Human and Environmental Development Agenda -an unregistered organisation, without verifying the authenticity of the purported telephone interview and email, proceeded to use the social media handle of @HedaAgenda onTwitter and @HedaResourceCentre on Facebook to disseminate same.

“When invited by the Police to substantiate his claims, he feigned sickness, jumped bail and resorted to issuing press statements maligning the police, writing frivolous counter petitions and filing civil suits in court against the IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja and the police, aimed to undermine the investigation and to evade the course of justice;”That the claims made by Mr. Olarewaju Suraju that, his foreign partners, national and international media agencies are the authors of the information he shared is misleading as he was the one issuing the press statements that were published by these media agencies;

“That the totality of the conduct of Olarewaju Surajuis a calculated attempt to resort to media trial and to falsify relationship between Mohamed Bello Adoke, SAN, and Aliyu Abubakar while their cases are still ongoing in court, thereby misleading the public, of which elements of a prima facie case of cyber-stalking, giving false information to a misled public officer, injurious falsehood and criminal defamation with intent to incite exist.”HEDA reacts In a statement issued yesterday, HEDA Executive Director, Suleiman Arigbadu, said the organisation was not aware of any report by the IGPMonitoring unit, adding that when it reached out to the IGP’s Monitoring unit, it dismissed the existence of any such report.

The statements explained that “ the Police IGP Monitoring Unit had invited MrOlanrewaju Suraju, in his capacity as Chairman of HEDA Resource Centre on March 27, 2021, based on a petition by a lawyer, Kanu Agabi on behalf of Mr Bello Adoke, SAN titled “Forgery of documents for Unlawful Purposes of Interference with the Course of Justice”.

It said contrary to the claims of non-appearance to refute allegations in what it described as fake indictment report, “Mr Suraju has been officially invited and visited the IGP Monitoring Unit, at his own personal flight and hotel accommodation expenses, and made statements six times between April 1, 2021, and today, with the last visit being on Friday, August 27, 2021. “On each of these occasions, he has had to bear the cost of flights, taxis and hotels for his trip. The first visit, wherein Mr Suraju was detained and eventually released on bail, is in the public domain.

“It is important, as a reminder to the public, that the subject of the petition was a forgery of an email in which Nigeria, as a sovereign State was shortchanged to the tune of $1.1billion and HEDA and its international partners, has been involved in the advocacy for recovery of this money and prosecution of principal actors behind the heist,” the group said.

“ HEDA and its partners, Nigeria has recovered $75m of this money and the processes for the recovery of the balance are subjects of judicial processes in both United Kingdom and Italy.

Every other fabrication of ‘cyberstalking, giving false information to “misled” public officer, injurious falsehood and criminal defamation with intent to incite’ can only exist in the imagination of the purveyor of the fake report and their collaborators in and out of government.OPL 245 scams: Police report accuses activist of forging email, telephone conversation against Adoke ·

We’re not aware of any Police report -HEDA By Evelyn UsmanA Police report has accused Chairman of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA Mr Olarewaju Suraju of forging an e-mail and telephone conversation against former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, in the OPL 425 deal of 2011.

The document of the email which was published on HEDA’s social media platform showed that it was signed and sent by Adoke, to an employee of JP Morgan Chase, an American Investment bank that held proceeds of the deal on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Adoki was also alleged to have communicated with the investment bank through the address of a company owned by Aliyu Abubakar, who was also on trial in Milan court, Italy as well.

He was also accused to have admitted to an Italian journalist on the telephone that the OPL 245deal was a scam. The document has since been tendered as evidence in the Milan court over the OPL 245 deal of 2011. But the former AGF petitioned the Police, calling on the need to carry out a discreet investigation to unearth the true position.

He noted that he was on self-exile at the time the telephone conversation was reportedly made and that he had stopped using a Nigerian line since 2015. He also argued that he was also no longer a Minister of Justice as at the time the email was reportedly sent. Police findings At the end of the investigation, the Police in their report signed by Head of the inspector-General of Police Monitoring, ACP Ibrahim Musa, said findings showed that the email and voice conversation purportedly by Adoke was forged.

The report said: “A thorough investigation was carried out and in the course of the investigation; it was evident that Mr OlarenwajuSuraju of Human and Environmental Development Agenda -an unregistered organisation, without verifying the authenticity of the purported telephone interview and email proceeded to use the social media handle of @HedaAgenda onTwitter and @HedaResourceCentre on Facebook to disseminate same.

“When invited by the Police to substantiate his claims,he feigned sickness, jumped bail and resorted to issuing press statements maligning the police, writing frivolous counter petitions and filing civil suits in court against the IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja and the police, aimed to undermine the investigation and to evade the course of justice;”That the claims made by Mr. Olarewaju Suraju that, his foreign partners, national and international media agencies are the authors of the information he shared is misleading as he was the one issuing the press statements that were published by these media agencies;”That the totality of the conduct of Olarewaju Surajuis a calculated attempt to resort to media trial and to falsify relationship between Mohamed Bello Adoke, SAN, and Aliyu Abubakar while their cases are still ongoing in court, thereby misleading the public, of which elements of a prima facie case of cyber-stalking, giving false information to misled public officer, injurious falsehood and criminal defamation with intent to incite exist.

“HEDA reacts In a statement issued yesterday, HEDA Executive Director, Suleiman Arigbadu, the organization said it was not aware of any report by the IGP Monitoring unit, adding that when it reached out to the IGP’s Monitoring Unit, dismissed the existence of any such report.

The statements explained that “ the Police IGP Monitoring Unit had invited Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, in his capacity as Chairman of HEDA Resource Centre on March 27, 2021, based on a petition by a lawyer, Kanu Agabi on behalf of Mr Bello Adoke, SAN titled “Forgery of documents for Unlawful Purposes of Interference with the Course of Justice”.It said contrary to the claims of non-appearance to refute allegations in what it described as fake indictment report, “Mr Surajuhas been officially invited and visited the IGP Monitoring Unit, at his own personal flight and hotel accommodation expenses, and made statements six times between April 1st and today, with the last visit being on Friday 27th August 2021. “On each of these occasions, he has had to bear the cost of flights, taxis and hotels for his trip.

The first visit, wherein Mr Suraju was detained and eventually released on bail, is in the public domain.

“It is important, as a reminder to the public, that the subject of the petition was a forgery of an email in which Nigeria, as a sovereign State was shortchanged to the tune of $1.1billion (one hundred and one billion US dollars) and HEDA and its international partners, have been involved in the advocacy for recovery of this money and prosecution of principal actors behind the heist,” the group said.

“Every other fabrication of ‘cyberstalking, giving false information to “mislead” public officer, injurious falsehood and criminal defamation with intent to incite’ can only exist in the imagination of the purveyor of the fake report and their collaborators in and out of government.

“HEDA reckons as an organisation, that some despicable characters who obviously are feeling the heat of the investigations and afraid of the potential outcomes have suddenly become jittery, especially with the overwhelming evidence and materials supplied by HEDA to the Police System in the course of this investigation”.Arigbabu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria