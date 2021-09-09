By Lawani Mikairu

The Captain of Nigeria national football team, Ahmed Musa who led Super Eagles in 2-1 victory against Cape Verde on Tuesday said that the team was inspired to victory by the unity speech by the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace airline, Barrister Allen Onyema.

Musa who disclosed this at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport,Lagos on arrival from Cape Verde said that it was good that Onyema fulfilled his promise but what pushed their determination to win was what he said when he addressed them on their way to Cape Verde.

The Air Peace Chairman told the players to play for Nigeria’s unity and reminded them that football is one key factor that brings Nigerians together, adding that during the game the citizens forget their differences, their tribe, their religion and identify with their country.

Onyema also told the players that they have enormous responsibility, as fate has thrown on their young shoulders the burden of using their talent to rebuild that patriotic zeal that made Nigeria one.

“You are not only going to play football march, you are going to carry the aspirations and the hope of a nation that is almost in distress. Football is a unifying factor in our country. That is why we decided to key in to associate with you at this period in time because we want to restore hope to our nation,” Onyema had charged the players on their way to Cape Verde.

Musa said that when the players were one goal down they remembered the unity speech and became more determined to win the game.

The Captain, who also said he enjoyed flying the Air Peace brand new E195-E2 aircraft, thanked Allen Onyema for his kind gestures towards the team.

Onyema while congratulating the players on the second win in their World Cup qualifiers campaign, charged them to also emerge victorious in their subsequent games.

He expressed delight that the Eagles did not disappoint the nation, adding, “We believe in your capabilities and have faith in you”.

“I am happy that you fulfilled your promise to the nation, knowing that you carry the aspirations of Nigerians on your young shoulders. When you were one-zero down, everybody was panicking. Everybody was praying. And you responded like lions and won the match. There were celebrations all over the country- North, South, East and West”, he said.

The nationalist implored the team to keep up the winning streak and continue uniting Nigerians with their pitch exploits.He added that Air Peace believes in the team and will continue to support them to take Nigerian football to greater heights.