James Endurance Onwordi

Delta-born socialite and philanthropist, Mr. James Endurance Onwordi is also known as Ibori Ubulu has sponsored 30 youths on entrepreneurship in Aniocha North.

Recall that on the 22nd of August, 2021, Mr. Onwordi, who is the MD of Endic Petro-Agro Nig. Ltd announced that he has concluded plans to sponsor 30 young people from Aniocha South Local Government Area, to attend the Delta State Technical and Vocational Education Centre Ubulu-Uku and acquire skills.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Onwordi stated that his vision is to promote youth inclusiveness and create an atmosphere of prosperity and progress in Aniocha South, by supporting young people to harness skills and maximize their God-given potentials.

“My promise has come to fulfillment as the first batch of 30 students has already resumed learning in the school located at Ubulu-Uku”.

The 30 youths will be acquiring Vocational Skills such as ICT Training, Electrical installation works, Hairdressing/Barbing, Events/Decorations, Make-up Artistry, Catering, Fashion Design, Bag Making at the Delta State Technical And Vocational Education Centre, Ubulu-Uku.