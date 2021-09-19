By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular singer turned actress, Adokiye Kyrian always seems to have her hands on the pulse of things.

If she is not making something happening, something is happening about her. But is Adokiye controversial? It doesn’t matter because this Imo State delight doesn’t hide under any guise when she is put on the spot

Now she is on the spot, and instead of talking about her virginity, Adokiye is telling us about the movie industry and her experience so far about sexual harassment.

“There is nothing like sexual harassment. Don’t let any girl deceive you. No director, marketer, producer or film maker would harass anybody sexually,” she blurted out.

“Those girls saying it do so to get noticed by the directors, producers, marketers and the rest of them.

And some of them are not even good artistes. They only thought they could get movie roles by offering their body. When they get disappointed on account of their own inability to put up good performance at auditions they come out crying that so and so have sexually harassed them. It is the order of the day among some wannabe actresses. But those that are good at what they do, get work and would not come out to tell you they have been sexually harassed.

“Although harassment is everywhere, be it in Nollywood, in the offices, even in the music industry. It is the same story everywhere but its hardly what you would call sexual harassment. When two people fancy each other and decide to go for each other, I don’t think that qualifies as sexual harassment.

In fact I think some girls are the ones harassing the film-makers sexually because they offer themselves to these people because of their lack of talent. If you ask me,I think a lot of girls should be educated on this issue of sexual harassment in Nollywood.

