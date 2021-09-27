One person was yesterday killed, while several others sustained various injuries in an attack at Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Gabaciwa in Kachia Local Government Area, LGA of Kaduna State.

The gunmen were said to have attacked worshippers during the Sunday morning service.

Similarly, in Igabi LGA, one person was killed by gunmen in Kamacha community.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed both incidents, said security agencies reported the attack to the state government, noting that the injured worshippers were taken to the hospital.

According to him, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, condemned the attack and said it was an attempt to cause division in the state.

The statement said “Security agencies reported to the government that the attack occurred at ECWA Church, Gabaciwa in Kachia local government area.

“According to the report, a life was lost and some worshippers were seriously injured, who have been rushed to a medical facility. The security agencies are obtaining further details, on which the government will update the public in due course.”

According to the statement, the governor described the incident “as an evil act targeting innocent citizens exercising their constitutional and universal rights to religious freedom. The governor added that the attack on the worshippers was a divisive intent of the criminals leveraging religious sensitivity.”

The governor condoled with the ECWA Church and the family of the deceased in particular, and prayed for the repose of the soul of the worshipper.

“The governor, who is awaiting further reports on the incident, has directed the Kaduna State State Emergency Management Agency to assess the area and provide succour to the victims receiving medical attention.”

On the attack in Igabi LGA, Aruwan said the governor condoled with the family of one Nasiru Abdullahi of Gobirawan Kamacha in Bina general area, who was killed by gunmen, adding that “as of the time of this update, government is awaiting other situation reports from security agencies.”

