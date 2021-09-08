A file image of Igboho’s associates in court.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Department of State Services, DSS, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that a gang of mobile armed robbers commonly known as ‘One Chance’, highjacked its case file on the fundamental rights enforcement suit that was filed by detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Consequently, the security agency, through its lawyer, Mr. I. Awo, prayed the court to adjourn further proceedings on the matter till a later date.

Awo told the court that the ‘One-Chance’ thieves snatched the case-file from his colleague who unknowingly boarded their vehicle.

He told Justice Obiora Egwuatu that aside from the case file, other items belonging to his colleague were also stolen.

It will be recalled that though the DSS had on August 30, released eight out of the 12 persons it arrested at Igboho’s residence on July 1, it however retained four others in its custody.

Those that have regained their freedom from detention are Abideen Shittu, Onaolapo Abdulateef, Ayobami Donald, Oluwapelumi Olakunle, Diekola Jubril, Bamidele Sunday, Raji Kazeem and Taiwo Tajudeen.

Their lawyer, Mr. Pelumi Olajengbesi, told journalists that DSS declined to release four others due to “some legal technicalities”.

“Among those that were released included two out of the four persons the DSS opposed their bail application.

“While six, out of the eight persons their bail was not challenged, were also released to us,” he added

The DSS had earlier declined to release any of the 12 detained persons it arrested, despite a ruling of the court that had on August 4, granted them bail in the aggregate sum of of N80 million.

The court, in a subsequent ruling on August 24, struck out a fresh motion the security agency filed for permission to further detain four out of the 12 detainees.

DSS had insisted that the four detainees— Amudat Habitat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Bamidele Sunday— were deeply involved in Igboho’s alleged criminal activities, and were “suspected to be stock piling arms to take over the South Western states in the country”.

While opposing their release on bail, the DSS said it believed that four of them would escape from the country like Igboho, once released from detention and would not make themselves available for further investigation or trial.

It told the court that their principal, Igboho, is currently standing criminal trial in Benin Republic, after he was declared wanted in Nigeria.

“Rather than to turn himself in, he decided to flee this country. There is no guarantee that these four Applicants will not follow same if released on bail.

“There are credible information on how friends, family and associates of these same four applicants are making contacts with potential witnesses identified by the DSS.

“Some have been pressurised not to turn up in an event that they will be tried.

“These four applicants will jeopardise ongoing investigation if realeased.

“Finally, it is our submission that once investigation is concluded, the respondents will not hesitate to charge them to court.

“At that point, we may conceed to an accelerated trial. We do not want to take for granted the safety of our potential witnesses.

“We therefore ask this court to deny these four Applicants bail, in order not frustrate this process,” counsel to the DSS added.

Arguing that denying them bail would be in the interest of national security, the DSS, sought permission of the court to further detain them for another 14 days to enable it to conclude its investigations, a request Justice Egwuatu declined.

Vanguard News Nigeria