By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Youths in Omialafia village in Ose council area of Ondo state have staged a protest over the collapse of a section of the Benin- Akure highway.

Reports had it that the youths block the road to prevent motorists from falling into the ditch.

The youths said the collapse was caused by heavy flooding.

They said that the flood water on the other side of the road still might damage the entire road hence their action to attract government attention.

ALSO READ: Insecurity: Masari orders closure of commercial mobile charging centres

Some motorists said the only option to ply between Akure and Benin was to take a longer journey through Ore to connect Benin-Lagos highway.

A bulletin from the FRSC, lfon unit said the flood caused the havoc on the highway.

It reads ” update of the flooding which has caved-in almost part of the road along Ifon-Owo route at Omi-Alafa settlement Federal Highway.

“The Situation is getting worse.It is advised that trucks/ Trailers are to avoid plying the route to avoid total damage.

Efforts to speak with the Director of FERMA in the state proved abortive.

Vanguard News Nigeria