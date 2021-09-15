.

Bring culprit to book if found wanting to serve as deterrent

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial district, Nicholas Tofowomo has petitioned the Inspector General of Police IGP, Mr Usman Akali over alleged blackmail by a Chieftains of the All Progressive Congress, Akin Sowore.

Tofowomo, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party raised the alarm in a petition to the Inspector General of Police dated September 6, 2021.

A copy of the petition was equally forwarded to the Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs.

Recall that Sowore had written a petition to the police to investigate, arrest and prosecute the Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator on allegations of rituals dealings with some youths suspected to be PDP delegates in the district in desperation to secure a second term ticket.

But the Senator’s Media Aide, Olumide Akinrinlola in a swift response had described the allegations as “mischievous, untrue and falsely concocted by detractors to dent the Senator’s image ahead of the 2023 general election because of his intimidating and distinguished achievements.

The Senator also in response to the petition asked the Police Chief to investigate “whether such meeting ever took place in my house on the said date.

Tofowomo petition was entitled ” RE: SECTION 337(1) CRIMINAL CODE ACT, LAWS OF NIGERIAN FEDERATION A CALL FOR AN IMMEDIATE ARREST OF SENATOR NICHOLAS TOFOWOMO REPRESENTING ONDO SOUTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

He asked the IGP “To investigate the names of the youth in the purported meeting of the said empowerment and the veracity and authenticity of the allegation.

Tofowomo also asked the police chief ” to Investigate and mandate the said Lawyer to provide video proof of these malicious allegations and bring to book the culprit under the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

The petition reads ” l Senator Nicholas Tofowomo Representing Ondo South Senatorial District hereby write to intimate you with a scandalous letter written by one Akin Sowore of N0.1, Broad Street, Okitipupa, Ondo State.

“My attention was drawn to the highly libellous story titled Section 337(1) Criminal Code Act, Laws of Nigerian Federation A Call for An Immediate Arrest of Senator Nicholas Tofowomo Representing Ondo South Senatorial District

“In the story credited to him in which he informed the Inspector General of Police that I invited some youth for empowerment meeting and that I prepared some ritual concoction to manipulate them ahead of the forthcoming PDP delegate election and he equally sent same to all media houses in Ondo State inclusive the New Media: Facebooks, Instagram, and Whatsapp Groups.

“I wish to state that the said Akin Sowore was one of those I appointed in my first year in office as Special Assistant on Legal Matter in which I paid him the sum of N75,000.00 (Seventy-Five Thousand Naira) every month.

“Sometimes in July 2021, Akin Sowore came to me that he took a loan and that I should help him to liquidate the said loan but I told him I have no such capacity but with a promise that I will look into it.

“Surreptitiously, like a tale in Arabian Night, Akin Sowore resulted in blackmailing me, saying that I am not ready to assist any youth in Ondo South Senatorial District. When this antic failed, he resulted in a campaign of calumny against me which equally failed.

“There was a day that he assaulted me, and if not that my security details maintain their calms, it would have resulted in a state of anomie.

“When this publication came out both on radio and social media in Ondo State I was nearly maimed, it took the intervention of God and the good people of my town who saved my life.

“A situation where a man goes about on a quixotic voyage and breaks the law, rule and regulation which is put in place to ensure societal well being must be deprecated.

Tofowomo noted that ” I am seeking your timely intervention on this situation and to use your good offices to intervene.

Efforts to reach Sowore for comments proved abortive.

