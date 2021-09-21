.

— Tampered with beam, wants to reconstruct rooms to flats

My Family of seven escaped death miraculously

Dayo Johnson Akure

One of the children of the 80-year-old mother who died in the collapsed storey building in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Pastor Benson Olom has blamed his landlord for the incident.

Olom whose wife and five children escaped death by whiskers told vanguard that he lost his octogenarian mother in the incident that occurred at about 3 am today at Fanibi area, in Akure metropolis.

He said that his family members were rescued with injuries after hours of rescue operation by residents of the area and sympathizers.

According to him he and his family members were occupying a two-bedroom flat upstairs.

Olom blamed the landlord for tampering with the building because he wanted to reconstruct the ground floor to flats from room and parlour.

” l warned him that reconstructing the building or tampering with it could affect the who building but he refused to listen.

” All he was after was to make more money after reconstructing the room and parlour to flats forgetting that it’s an old building with weak beams.

” Myself, wife and our four children escaped unhurt only one of my children sustained a head injury and has been taken to the hospital.

He appealed to the government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to his aid.

His neighbours lamented that relevant agencies of government informed of the incident were not forthcoming to rescue and give support to the victims.

The rescue operation was carried out by neighbours and sympathizers who trooped to the scene.

