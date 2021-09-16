Membership should henceforth be voluntary not forced



Dayo Johnson – Akure



Ondo state government has barred leaders of trade unions and associations from fixing the prices of goods and services for their members across the state.



The Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye at a meeting with the leaders of the unions in Akure said government needed to intervened to address the hardship being experienced by the people of the state as a result of the persistent arbitrary increase in prices of goods and services.



Aragbaiye said the position of the government was that “no union or association should fix prices for its members.



He added that Individuals, artisans, traders, service providers and farmers must be allowed to operate, sell their produce and render any service in any part of the state as they may deem profitable, based on the principle of demand and supply and prevailing market forces.



The meeting was attended by the President, Iyalajes/Iyalojas of Ondo state, Princess Nike Aroloye Akingboye; the Aare Babaloja and Babalaje General of Ondo State, Chief Adebayo Stephen Adebowale, and United Artisans President in the state, Comrade Oluwadaisi Komolafe, among other leaders.



The Special Adviser also warned that no association or group should henceforth force its membership on anyone, saying prospective members must be allowed to join voluntarily.



“It is the way the executives of these respective associations or groups run the associations that will attract people to join the professional or the trading groups.



“No association should invade anybody’s shop or business by reason of not joining their association or group.

Also, all traders should be allowed to sell their goods and services in the state at reasonable prices.

Nobody should force anybody to increase the price of his or her goods and services again,” he stressed.



Aragbaiye noted that the government would continue to meet with the respective associations for the development of the state and the betterment of the masses.



“Associations are free to be, and from what we have discussed at the meeting, the leaders of artisans’ group, market leaders, they have come to see that they are partners in progress with the state government.



“So, we have come to the conclusion that the associations will continue to be and join hands with government to enforce the decision of government to curb exploitation of the citizenry,”



In their separate responses, the leaders of the unions and associations commended the state government for its proactive step aimed at reducing the artificial increase in the prices of goods and services by some traders in the state.



They promised to fully cooperate and work hand in hand with the government to checkmate the excesses of traders who deliberately increase prices of goods and services and inflict unnecessary financial burdens on the masses.

