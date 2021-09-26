The founding Director General of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and leading political consultant, Earl Osaro Onaiwu has called on Party stakeholders and members to support the Governors in financing the forthcoming Convention of the party where new members will be elected into the highest decision making organ of the Party, the National Working Committee (NWC), saying this would change the political complexion of the PDP, making it a truly all people’s party.

According to Onaiwu, the liquidity squeeze hitting almost every aspect of our lives especially with the covid-19 pandemic impact on the economy has affected the revenue generation of many States. This gloomy outlook is an impetus to pitch all party stakeholders and members to contribute their quota in terms of finance and logistics support in order to make the convention a huge success.

Continuing, he said that, a political convention is the ultimate decision laboratory and also, the visible way party members express their excitement and support for the party and the candidates aspiring to lead the party. Expatiating further, the founding Director General of the PDP Governors Forum said that given the economic realities of today that the governors are not able to finance the convention alone and therefore, “ I call on other stakeholders of the party to put their shoulders to the wheel of financing the convention this time around”, he said.

Onaiwu said that in other climes like the United States that all party members contribute, no matter how little, to financing party convention. He opined that stakeholders of the party can help build momentum for the forthcoming convention by contributing figuratively to the success of the event. He especially called on leading stakeholders of the party like formers governors, National and State Assembly members, former ministers, board members, heads of department/agencies, patrons and other beneficiaries of PDP policies, to support the funding of the convention.

He remarked that worldwide, democratically speaking, that, money is the mother’s milk of politics and there’s no gainsaying that PDP need a broad based group of financial contributors, as possible this time around, for a successful convention, saying there’s a sense of shared credit in the convention’s outcome, which hopefully will help in situating other contextual challenges of the party, going forward.

Unarguably, Onaiwu expressed that one of the most attractive political event of any democratic practice is the convention of the party, which acts as an instrument of democratic power of choice for party members to scrutinize men and women arrayed to lead the party. He therefore urged all party stakeholders and members to do something different this time around by supporting the governors to finance the convention, thereby making the election of the national working committee members, a truly people’s affair.