The Oil & Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN) resolved during the Association’s Board meeting in Abuja to confer on the Cross River State Governor Prof. Benedict Ayade and the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V with the prestigious honour of Patron of OMPALAN (POO).

In a statement by Udo Azuogu, OMPALAN President, Governor Ayade was chosen for the OMPALANAward for his ingenuity in resolving the lingering herders/farmers crisis in Cross River State. The Board also approved the nomination of Chief Joseph Ezeh as Coordinator, Environmental Protection Overseas (CEPO) for the USA. Chief Chibunna Ubawuike, Principal Secretary of OMPALAN moved the motion for appointment of Governor Ben Ayade as Patron of OMPALAN.

Chief Ubawuike said the Governor has singled himself out as a great patriot and statesman by creating enabling environment for peaceful coexistence between the herders and farmers unlike some Southern Governors who have come hard on herders with anti-open grazing law without providing a lasting solution.

Chief Ubawuike enjoined other State Governors to borrow a leaf from Governor Ayade in the interest of corporate Nigeria.

In his key-note address the President of OMPALAN, Bishop Udo Azogu said his organization is rattled with the spate of insecurity across the nation. Bishop Azogu said aggrieved elites in Nigeria have struck an unholy alliance with jihadists to distabilize the Country.

The board appointed Chief Joseph Ezeh to lead the US Liaison Office with focus on enhancing the image of the Country and working to protect the Country’s leaders on foreign lands from smear campaign by aggrieved Nigerians. In attendance at the meeting were HRM Oba (Dr) Olubayo Adesola Windapo (Vice President, Foreign Affairs), Prof Eyo Etim Nyong (Nat. Sec); Chief Ifeanyi Oliaku (Head, Admn/Planning); H.E Amb (Senator) Garba Haruna (National Treasurer); H.E. Amb Joseph Ezema (Trustee) & Alh. Mukhtar Garba Abubakar (Director of Protocol).