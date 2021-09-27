By Gabriel Olawale

Mrs. Omowunmi Olalere has emerged winner of the South West Representative into the board of National Sports Federation for the Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria.

Olalere defeated the incumbent South-West Gymnastics representative unopposed in an election that took place last week in Ibadan, Oyo state. The election officials declared a walkover and Olalere was declared the winner of the election.

The election took place as instructed by the Federal Minister to Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare who ordered that elections for seats in all the sport federations, must be conducted latest by September 30, 2022.

The minister had promised he would ensure, there is fairness and level playing field for all those aspiring to get into the boards and executive positions of the national sport federations

In a letter addressed to Mrs Olalere by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, signed and authorized by the Zonal Coordinator/Chairman Zonal Electoral Committee, Mr. Ajao Olufemi Olubunmi, it stated that Mrs. Omowunmi Kafila Olalere of Oyo State chapter has been duly been elected as the South West Representative and therefore was presented with a certificate of return.

Olalere who was full of appreciation saying her coming on board will bring a turnaround and more achievement to the gymnastics in southwest and open doors for talents and grooming of athletes.

Olalere who is the chairperson of Numero Groups of companies which also comprises Numero Homes Global Resources, Numero Farms, and Dozen Price, assured that her coming into the board will not only bring development and growth to the game in the zone but to the country at large.

According to her, “there is hugh potential in gymnastic and it is time for the country to take a big leap and be a force to be reckoned with in the world. This will require strategic approach for talent hunt and harnessing them, hence the decision to seek an elective post in the Gymnastics Federations of Nigeria. I am confident of taking the game to greater heights with the support of other board members,” she said.