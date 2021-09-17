A new book in the Great Canadian Women Series, ‘She is Enough’, which is co-authored by 13 extraordinary women, including Nigerian-Canadian Temi Omotola, is slated to be released in a few weeks.

Omotola, a social entrepreneur and host of the Thriving Canadian Migrants podcast with over 15 years’ career experience in IT, is a coach and online course creator.

In her chapter, she shares the struggles of an African girl who begins a new life in a different continent and has to deal with the mental pressure of a patriarchal system, immigrants struggle in getting settled, and her trailblazing journey to success because she realised she is enough.

Omotola goes further to highlight the maternal challenges of an African woman based on traditional and cultural beliefs in Canada and why Africa remains underdeveloped despite the advancement of technology in the world.

‘She is Enough’, which is a compilation of real-life stories from women who have realised their worth tells stories that will inspire all women to follow their instincts and live their lives with intention.

In the book, a few women share their profound stories, which make them worthy of being celebrated as heroines.

They are some of the most tenacious women and their brave journeys can serve as a learning curve and relatable experience to every woman.

“It is an honor to be featured in a series that showcases the stories of outstanding and inspirational women,” Omotola says of her chapter.

“I wanted to share my story, my hardships as an African immigrant and a woman motivated to jump through all the hoops that a foreign environment throws at her, to encourage others who are going through similar life situations or are about to make life-changing decisions. This venture excites me as it launches me into a new career as an author,” she added.