…As Warri North LG Chairman intervenesBy Obas Esiedesa

Egbema Youths Council, EYC, has suspended the 14-day ultimatum issued to the operators of OML 40, NPDC/Elcrest Joint Venture Nig. Ltd, following the intervention of the Warri North Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Smart Asekutu.

The EYC had in their last meeting on August 30, 2021, issued the ultimatum for the operating joint ventures company to address their 7-point demands within 14 days, failing which they promised to occupy their locations and shutdown their operations in the area.

However, following the intervention of Hon. Asekutu, the leadership of the EYC drawn from different communities that make up the OML 40 as well as representatives of the Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, in the area, said the ultimatum has been suspended.

A statement by the group explained that its action would allow the Council chairman to meet with the operators, government officials and other stakeholders to resolve the issues in the interest of peace and smooth operation of the NPDC/Elcrest Oil Company Joint Ventures.

According to the President-General of Egbema Youth Council, Comrade Ebidouwei Messiah Miyenpirigha, the group decided to suspend the 14-day ultimatum given to NPDC/Elcrest Nig. Ltd Joint Ventures to address the issues raised by the Youth Council.

Miyenpirigha reiterated the 7-point issues which formed the background of the 14-day ultimatum which, according to him, include an upward review of the amount for the award of the scholarship, capital projects infrastructure in the catchment area and non-capital projects for traditional rulers, among others.

He said: “The ultimatum will elapse on September 14, that is, next week Monday. But our Local Government chairman, Hon. Smart Asekutu intervened for the issue and pleaded that we should suspend the ultimatum temporarily so that he will have time to call NPDC/Elcrest Joint Venture, government functionaries and other stakeholders to a round table discussion to resolve the issues amicably.

“For the purpose of the ultimatum, we raised 7-point agenda as host or impacted communities of the NPDC/Elcrest Joint Venture area, we know very well that they are giving scholarship to the communities. But the scholarship scheme is small compared to what they are getting from our land. So, we are saying that the scholarship scheme should be increased as well as the amount involved.

“We also plead that the scholarship scheme should be extended to cover post-graduate studies so that Egbema indigenes could have opportunities to go for their masters and P.hD degrees. Also, we are aware that there was a bursary scheme but since NPDC/Elcrest took over from SPDC in 2013, we have not seen anything of such.

“We want to beg the government to compel NPDC to do the needful if not we would have not option than to go to the river and stop their operation pending when they would do the needful.”

Comrade Miyenpirigha also reminded the OML-40 operators of their promises to “pay stipends to members of the host and impacted communities and central youth body to assist them in their administrative duties.”