Dr. Ben Okpa, MNIM, MNES, AIMLS, President-General Omi Ny’ Igede Worldwide

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The President General of Omi Ny’ Igede, worldwide, Dr. Ben Okpa, has sent out warm felicitation to all Igede speaking people across the globe on the occasion of the year 2021 Igede Agba (New Yam) festival with a charge on the people to love one another and shun all acts that could bring them to ridicule and disrepute.

Dr. Okpa in the message issued Sunday in Makurdi also called on the state government to develop the Oyongo Ochapa Iruye and Utu`kenge as tourist centres as well as construct a bridge across River Oyongo through Uwokwu community in Oju Local Government Area to boost the socio-economic development of the areas.

Full text of the message read:

IGEDE AGBA 2021

GOODWILL MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT GENERAL,

OMI NY`IGEDE

“My dear people of Igede Nation,

I heartily congratulate you on this memorable occasion of the celebration of our new yam festival, otherwise known as Igede Agba. Igede Agba is one of the cultural festivals bequeathed us by our forefathers. It is both the commemoration and celebration of Igede values which are embeded in honesty, humility and hard work. Igede Agba is celebrated every first Ihigile Market Day in the month of September.

On that day every Igede family celebrates it in their individual homes and groups. It is an occasion where family members gather to dine and wine together. it is also used to resolve lingering issues to be able to live together as brothers and sisters as well as neighbors.

“The uniqueness of Igede Agba lies in its specific focus on using it as a platform for developing a roadmap for enhanced socio-economic and cultural projection of Igede people. This is premised on our experiences of the past, some of which are palatable, and others are not. One of such is the installation of a First-Class Chief for the Igede Nation.

“However, the non-recognition of Igede Agba as a State recognized and sponsored festival is bitter and sour in our mouth. We also appeal to the State government to develop Oyongo Ochapa Iruye and Utu`kenge as tourist centres.

“Accordingly, the task before us is how to use Igede Agba to project Ol`Igede both at the state and Federal levels of governance. In doing this, let me recognize and appreciate all socio-cultural groups and individuals for their age-long struggle for socio-economic and cultural freedom of Igede people.

Indeed, the struggle for socio-economic and cultural emancipation of Igede Nation has come a long way. From the history of the conflict between Igede people and their neighbors, the Ora people in the present Edo State over a broken earthen pot to the present and contemporary realities, Ol`Igede has been engaged in one form of struggle or the other for freedom.

“Despite these efforts and the abundance of both human, natural and material resources, Igede people still stand at the cross-roads of development as our infrastructures are down, education at all levels is abysmal, representation at all levels of governance is lacking, lack of incentives for our farmers, inadequate Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) etc. Consequently, we are witnessing decadence and apathy in our socio-economic and cultural development.

As we celebrate this year’s Igede Agba, I would like us to brood over and cogitate on the issues raised in the foregoing. To this end, we call on the Benue State Government to construct a bridge across River Oyongo through Uwokwu community in Oju Local Government Area. River Oyongo is historical and stands as one of the cultural heritages and legacies for the struggle for freedom of Igede people.

It lies between Benue and Ebonyi States. Also, the Oju-Awajir road has become a death trap. The urgency for rehabilitation cannot be emphasized. However, what is most important at the moment is for government to ensure the reopening of the road which has remained closed for about a year now following the eruption of Bonta-Ukpute conflict. We believe that this singular act will quicken the return of peace to the areas.

“Permit me to use this medium to thank the journalists of Igede extraction for their professionalism. I however, wish to appeal to them to desist from using their pen to destroy Igede leaders, especially the traditional council and politicians. They should learn how to resolve their issues in the private domain rather than washing their dirty linens in the public, especially the social media.

For the youths, I want to thank them for conducting themselves responsibly in recent times. I however want to advise them to desist from taking illicit drugs, especially tramadol that is ravaging our youth, thereby subjecting many of them to irrational behaviours and taking laws into their hands. This act is totally unacceptable and must be stopped forthwith. They should also develop the spirit of sportsmanship in all their dealings.

I wish to humbly congratulate the Igede Traditional Council, ably led by Royal Father, His Royal Highness, Chief Oga Ero (CP. Rtd.), our Second Class and Third-Class Chiefs, District Heads, Igabvo and Beaded Chiefs for their support and encouragements. We appreciate our royal fathers and I admonish our youths to revere them.

By so doing, we are indirectly revering God for the Holy book says that all authorities are ordained by God. I also want to congratulate our Local Governments Chairmen in persons of Hon. Onaa Clement and Hon. Mrs. Agnes Erebe of Oju and Obi Local Government Councils respectively on the occasion of this years’s Igeda Agba celebration and urge them to cooperate with the Adirahu Ny`Igede and Igede Intermediate Traditional Council (IITC) to move Igede to greater height.

Once more, congratulations and have a peaceful celebration.”