Lead consultant and founder of Penzaarville Africa, Olufemi Oguntamu has been honored with the Outstanding Young Brand Entrepreneur of the Year award at the 2021 edition of Marketing World Awards which held earlier this month.

The announcement according to the organisers is in recognition of Oguntamu’s worthy contribution towards the growth of the Nigerian media and communication industry especially his efforts as a communications expert having managed reputable local and international brands as well as his entrepreneurial skills, growing a Digital PR company, Penzaarville Africa.

In the letter that accompanied the certificate, the body confirmed that the award’s intent was to celebrate his iconic professional and entrepreneurial odyssey over the years including his sterling records as a professional, a talent manager and an entrepreneur in the Social Media sector of the Nigerian economy.

Oguntamu in his response thanked the organisers for the recognition adding that it came at a very precise time when the company has just marked its sixth anniversary. He described the coincidence as an indication that the company was on the right path and reinstated commitment to continue in his strides.

I am grateful to Marketing Edge for deeming me worthy of this recognition. I consider it a priviledge to have been honoured alongside great icons like Lagos State Governor, Babajide SanwoOlu, Steve Baba Eko and the many other respected awardees. More importantly, I consider the award a worthy reward for the work that we do at Penzaarville and I dedicate it to my staff and our clients who have always made us shine.

The past six years for us at Penzaarville have been about growth and adding value and it’s a good thing that this award is coming just as we are turning six. It reminds us to appreciate the great work that have been done and to look forward to doing more.

Oguntamu who is himself a graduate of Mass Communication from Olabisi Onabanjo University, founded the company Penzaarville Africa after honing his skills first, as a digital marketing expert and later as a communications specialist.

The company, Penzaarville Africa continues to thrive as one of the fast growing media and communications agencies in Nigeria leveraging 21st century digital tools to provide solutions to client’s marketing and communications challenges. In the last six years, Penzaarville Africa has consulted for local and international brands including Bolt, Red Bull, Microsoft, Google and Youtube.