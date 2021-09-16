By Jimitota Onoyume

Olu of Warri , Ogiame Atuwatse III, has enjoined Itsekiri young entrepreneurs in Dubai to be good ambassadors of Itsekiri nation, urging them to respect the laws of the country.

The monarch spoke yesterday in his palace in Warri south local government area ,Delta State when he played host to a young entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer E &E Real Estate Solutions limited, based in Dubai, Mr Peter Amorighoye.

Continuing, he said they should continue to do Nigeria proud, adding he later prayed for Mr Amorighoye and his team.

” You will work in dominion, you will find favour . And you will never run fowl of the laws and authorities in Dubai. Warri kingdom will celebrate you “, he said.

Mr Amorighoye in his address earlier said he was in the palace to pay homage to the monarch, noting that they followed the coronation on the internet in Dubai and they were proud of the ceremony.

” Your address made us proud as Itsekiri sons and daughters in Dubai”, he said.

He said his grand father and his father at separate times paid homage to Olu of Warri in the past, adding that he decided to also follow their footsteps by coming do something similar.

” My loyalty is to this throne . Your Majesty brought back the pride of Itsekiri nation during the coronation, and I was happy to be an Itsekiri as I followed the event from my base in Dubai “, he said.

He also announced that his development based NGO would give educational scholarship to ten Itsekiri students.

CEO E&E Real Estate Solutions, based in Dubai, Mr Peter Amorighoye when he paid homage to the Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri, at his palace in Warri south local government area, Delta State.

Vanguard News Nigeria