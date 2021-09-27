Pix: HIS ROYAL MAJESTY, TESOLA EMIKO, ATUWATSE III, THE OLU OF WARRI KINGDOM, during the CORONATION OF THE 21st OLU OF WARRI, HIS ROYAL MAJESTY, TESOLA EMIKO, ATUWATSE III, THE OLU OF WARRI KINGDOM HELD AT BIG WARRI, DELTA STATE. PHOTO: Henry Unini

By Emma Amaize Regional Editor, South-South

WARRI- EX-AGITATORS from nine states of Niger Delta region have described the ascension of the 21st Olu of ancient Warri Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, as a breath of fresh air, not only to Itsekiri people and Delta state, but Niger Delta region at large.

The ex-agitators under the auspices of Anti-Pipeline Vandalization/Oil Theft and legal Bunkering Task Force, in a statement by the national coordinator, Fiawei Pathfinder, at Warri, said the emergence of Ogiame Atuwatse III was an indication that Niger Delta youths were ready to take over leadership from the old brigade that allegedly “held the region to ransom for many years without meaningful development”.

They asserted: “Though the region has had it tough on issues of under-development with some traditional rulers losing focus and unable to speak truth to power and allowing the region to be held to ransom by some selfish politicians, the emergence of Ogiame Atuwatse III is a breath of fresh air within the ancient Warri kingdom, Delta state, Itsekiri nation and the region at large.”

“We have confidence in the newly crowned Olu of Warri’s impeccable character of credibility, integrity and sterling leadership qualities before now and that with his emergence as the Olu of Warri, there is guarantee that Warri and it’s environs in Delta State,the Itsekiri nation and the Niger Delta region will witness peace and development across.”

“We pray God to grant the newly crowned Olu of Warri kingdom divine wisdom to pilot the affairs of the great ancient Warri kingdom to enviable height, may his reign bring enduring lasting peace, harmony and open doors for investors that will turn around the Warri environs and Delta state at large.

“We hail the newly crowned 21st Olu of Warri and declare that it is the dawn of a new era of great things to come as we see a positive turn around of the lives of great subjects of the Warri Kingdom.

“We repose our confidence in your unblemish track record of painstaking sterling leadership qualities of outstanding integrity even before you ascended the great throne of your ancestors.

“We pray the Almighty God to grant you long life with divine wisdom to enable you pilot the affairs of the Warri kingdom to enviable height.

“At this juncture, We want to seize this opportunity to salute and commend an illustrious son of Itsekiri , Hon Benson Onuaje, the management of Ocean Marine Solutions Company, OMS, Comrade Akpos Mezeh, Captain Bode for their contributions towards the ascension and the peaceful coronation of the 21st Olu of Warri kingdom despite the hurdles, many trouble waters and threats.