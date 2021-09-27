Roli Uduaghan

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Mrs Roli Uduaghan, wife of former governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, on her 60th birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, described Mrs Uduaghan as courageous, amiable, kind-hearted woman and a strong pillar of support to her husband.

He commended her for her love for humanity, recalling her ‘I CARE’ programme, the platform she used to touch the lives of many, particularly widows and prisoners, during the administration of her husband.

”On behalf of my beloved wife, Edith, my family, the government and people of Delta, I heartily congratulate our former First Lady, Mrs Roli Uduaghan, on the occasion of her 60th birth anniversary.

”Attaining the age of 60 in grace and in continued fear of God and service to humanity is worthy of celebration, and we join you and your family in thanking the Almighty Father for 60 impactful years in the service to Him and our people.

”Over the years, you have shown your passion and commitment for the wellbeing of the less-privileged, especially the widows and prisoners in our dear state, Delta.

”As an advocate of widow’s and child’s rights, your campaign for meaningful life for them has yielded positive results in the state as we have since 2015 started the Delta State Widows’ Welfare Scheme to alleviate the plight of the poor and vulnerable widows,’’ the governor said.

”On this landmark occasion of your diamond jubilee celebration, I pray that God will honour you and continue to grant you good health to enable you render more service to Him and humanity,” he added.