The recent appointment of Commissioners and re-constitution of five different agencies/parastatal boards in Abia state by His Excellency Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has been applauded by Amb. Chief (Dr.) Nzeribe Okegbue, a philanthropist and Security Expert who said that the Governor has shown leadership and commitment to the people of the state, thereby harnessing the potentials and human capacity of the appointees. He however pointed out on the need for the Governor to ensure equity in his appointments.

While congratulating the appointees and encouraging them to do their best in ensuring improvement in the living standard of Abians. Chief Okegbue however stressed that from news reportage, out of twenty-seven appointed Commissioners, some Local Government got three to four slots while Ikwuano LGA only got one in favour of Prince Obinna Okey and that even the newly re-constituted agencies/parastatals boards have no Ikwuano indigene included.

This does not show equity at all, considering the economic contributions of Ikwuano LGA to Abia state, including human capacity. He also pointed out that Ikwuano people contribute to the state economy in their engagements in the production of farm produce like Cocoa, lime, palm produce, large scale cassava cultivation etc.

Continuing, Chief Okegbue stated that even the popular markets in Ikwuano, namely Ariam market and Ndioru markets generate revenue for the government and could generate more if properly reconstructed and standardized.

“Ikwuano also have a voting strength of about sixty thousand, with a Federal Root Crops Research Institute, and Federal University of Agriculture located in the area. These institutions one way or the other contribute to the state and Federal Government Gross Domestic Product” he reiterated. Chief Okegbue therefore urged Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to look in-dept and include more of Ikwuano people in his administration for the sake of equity.

In another vain, our correspondent who spoke to some community leaders on the condition of animosity said that, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s lopsided appointment did not represent equity within the state, which amounts to marginalization, a situation they all frown at as they appeal for inclusive administration.

