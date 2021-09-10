For serial Nigerian entrepreneur, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, better known on Instagram as Oilmoney, his reasons for involving in many business ventures is not farfetched.

Oilmoney, a real estate guru, auto sale investor, oil and gas entrepreneur, is multifaceted and is frequently mentioned in the media in connection with his record label, oil business or real estate, but reports of his philanthropy overshadow everything else about him in the past few months.

Just recently, OilMoney Foundation was at Friends Of Jesus Orphanage home, Lekki Lagos where the kids were feed while other gifts and cash were also given to them for the betterment of the kids.

This was coming after OilMoney Foundation distributed food items, including bags of rice and noodles and mattresses to motherless homes in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State.

Shedding light on the reasons behind his philanthropy, OilMoney, an international business Magnate said,

“OilMoney Foundation (OMF) was founded purposely to help families live a better life. That is why our activities are focused on indigent people, and our programmes tailored to help poor children with their education and health.”

He further added: “We also help families to attain sustainable sources of living by creating viable businesses.”

Continuing, Kariboye-Igbo disclosed that the foundation has also recently reached out to widows in Lagos and Edo states, confirming earlier reports about how he assisted 20 widows with the donation of food items and mattresses

Said he: “We considered widows among those that are vulnerable in society, and given the harsh economic reality of Nigeria, they are accorded high priority in all our programmes.”

Continuing, Oilmoney further clarified: “All the same, OilMoney Foundation attends to the needy generally in the society, irrespective of gender, religion or ethnicity.”