The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has expressed confidence that “Imo State will eventually get justice at the Supreme Court and get back what belongs to her”. He added that the State will also be receiving an additional N8 billion monthly from Federal Allocation.

The Governor during the Thanksgiving Church Service in commemoration of Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day Celebration at the Government House Chapel, Owerri, disclosed this as he explained the position of the State on the oil wells located in Imo State that were ceded to Rivers State for over 20 years now.

He stated that though the Committee on Boundary Adjustment through boundary demarcation had given back the oil wells to Imo State, the Rivers State Government had taken the matter to the Supreme Court, all in an effort to continue to deny Imo State what belongs to her.

In strong disapproval, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that despite the fact that some of the disputed oil wells are located in Local Government Areas like Ejemekwuru in Oguta LGA, Imo State, some selfish Imo indigenes, benefiting from the scam, are working against this recovery process. The Governor, therefore, expressed confidence that Imo State will get justice.

