Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun has continued his commitment to support children in Ogun Central Senatorial District for the 2021-22 academic session.

Ahead of resumption for the new school calendar, Chief Aderinokun through his foundation – Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation – is providing school bags, sandals and school fees for children irrespective of their ages and classes.

During the extended holiday, the foundation organised a free summer coaching lesson across the six Local Government Areas in Ogun Central Senatorial District for students between SSS 1-3.

Chief Aderinokun, a property developer with a keen interest in farming, stated that the initiative is part of his plans to get every child in Ogun Central ready for the 2021-22 session.

The #Back2School programme will be aired on Splash FM every Wednesday from 3-5 pm and on Sweet FM on Thursdays between 9-11 pm.

The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom reiterated that the efforts are part of his plans to ensure every child in the Senatorial District has a fair playing ground for their academics.

“We all need to do our best to make sure our young leaders of tomorrow get the best despite the societal challenges we’re facing,” Chief Aderinokun remarked.

“Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation aim to fuel children’s aspirations with this initiative because we will be assisting some parents in paying their ward’s school fees as well.”

