By Solomon Nwoke

Ex-internationals Segun Odegbami and Mutiu Adepoju have thumbed up the soccer skills and talents exhibited by the young boys and girls at the screening exercise of the Lanreleke Sports Academy (LSA), at the Campos Square stadium in Lagos.

The Lanreleke Sports Academy (LSA), a specialist Secondary School was established to provide a platform where young boys and girls of school age of between 13 and 16 years, who have passion and the talent for sports and who also desire qualitative academics can achieve their dreams.

Part of the objectives of the school is to create a hub of talented youngsters who will go on to become world champions in their chosen sports hence the need for the Academy’s collaboration with the National Schools Sports Federation(NSSF), a reputable organization renowned for the propagation, growth, and development of school sports in the country.

ALSO READ: QATAR 2022: Onuachu, Aribo arrive Super Eagles training camp

But speaking yesterday at the screening ground, Chief Odegbami and Adepoju who are members of the screening and selection committee marvelled at the great talents and skills shown by the youngsters.

According to Chief Odegbami, “These are 13 – 14-year-old boys and girls, at this stage, you don’t expect that they are established that you want to see how good they are. So you have to have the ability to see the potential but, we think that for you to know how good a player is, he has to be at least from 14 , 15 and 16 years. At this stage we are not really looking for those that are demonstrating that they are very good, we have seen some like that, but we’re looking for those that will grow and become better and be coached.

“We are looking for 50 maximum and I think we have slightly less than 30 which is good, we don’t want a whole pool of people that you cannot see how good they are, so this is better for us. But we are looking for five and it has to be male and female, boys and girls. They have to be basketball, football, athletics, and the total number is five, so it’s very very competitive and you have to be sure of who you are getting.

The players selected here will resume when schools resume normally, but their own is delayed by two weeks as they will start by October. All the students are on scholarship. The 40 pioneer students of the school are going to be on full scholarship, it’s a fully residential senior secondary school”.

In his reaction, Adepoju known as the ‘Headmaster’ in his playing days said, “It’s been great, we have been able to see lots of good players with great talents which we are still working on.

It’s going to be very difficult because we are going to pick only five, so we have to be able to do it very well and make sure we pick the very best five. we have spotted some players, we have between 15 and 20 here and we have to pick the best five out of them. I am so impressed with their performance, so far they are just 14 and 15 years, We have seen some of them that are in the academy, they are going to be great players in the future.

Vanguard News Nigeria