October 1: Nigerians are in pains, CAN tells Buhari, Govs

By Luminous Jannamike

Nigerian President Muhammadi Buhari (Left) and CAN President, Rev. Dr Samson Supo Ayokunle (Right)

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 State governors in the country to rally and earnestly begin the process of correcting the ills in society.

CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle, made the call in a message to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day Anniversary in Abuja, on Thursday.

In a statement, the CAN President said “We are in pains of insecurity, inflation, unemployment, poverty is stirring many people in the face. Kidnappers do not allow us to rest.

“Some religious fanatics want to forcefully convert Nigerians into their own religion. This is the main agenda of the Boko Haram insurgents and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP). They have caused and are still causing mayhem in the nation, killing innocent citizens.

“For the past years, bad and selfish leadership have largely contributed to the unfortunate state we are today.

“By their action, they threw the citizens into unnecessary sufferings and pains. Unemployed youths have taken to criminality. Youths are trying frantically to run abroad to search for a better life.”

Nonetheless, Ayokunle gave kudos to the military for the recent upper hand, they have had over terrorists in Nigeria and expressed confidence that with God, the fortunes of the country could change for the better going forward.

“The situation, humanly speaking, appears bleak, but knowing that God is not man and with him, all things are possible, this is the right time to believe that there shall be showers of blessings because some people are praying for this country.

“We encourage the law enforcement agents not to give these criminals any breathing space until the battle is won and Nigeria is safe again as before,” he added.

