By Adesina Wahab

A coalition under the aegis of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF), on Thursday advised Nigerian youths not to allow themselves to be used by some aggrieved persons and groups to instigate violence and cause troubles in the country under the guise of protesting against perceived injustices.

YAF also kicked against the planned ‘lockdown or sit-at-home’ by some Yoruba groups scheduled to commence from Monday, next week, in solidarity with the Indigenous People of Biafra’s sit-at-home action in the South-East.

READ ALSO:YPF train 219 youths on knowledge-based entrepreneurial devt skills in Ekiti

YAF warned that such planned protests and lockdown are aimed at bringing down the country and the incumbent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Forum stated this against the backdrop of plans by some groups to carry out protests across the country against the Federal Government on October 1 and the plan to commence the planned sit-at-home in solidarity with IPOB from next Monday.

YAF National Coordinator, Adeshina Animashaun, gave this warning at a press conference in Lagos to mark the 61st Independence anniversary celebrations.

Animashaun stated that Nigerian youths should be cautious and vigilant to avoid unknowingly aiding or participating in violent activities under the aegis of unpatriotic groups and individuals claiming to be championing their rights to protest and agitate for Nigeria’s dismemberment.

YAF warned that partaking in such activities, willingly or unwillingly, could have serious consequences for them as they could be unknowingly aiding terrorism under a different guise cloaked as patriotic activities.

The Forum, therefore, urged Nigerian youths and citizens to go joyfully celebrate the nation’s 61st Independence anniversary on Friday, October 1 and go about their normal business from Monday, October 4, 2021 by refusing to partake in any disruptive and destructive sit-at-home actions.

The Forum coordinator further advised traditional rulers in the country to counsel youths in their domains to embrace peace, eschew violence and not to allow themselves to be cajoled into joining illegal protests and sit-at-home action organised by groups, individuals and aggrieved politicians pretending to be agitating for a better Nigeria.

It also advised parents to warn their children of the consequences of crime and treason that their participation in such illegal activities may bring upon them.

YAF added, “The people of every nation collectively determine their own destiny, but the clever the people, the better the fate of their country. We as Nigerians hold the destiny of our dear fatherland in our hands and whatever we do with it determines our collective destiny.

“It is against this backdrop that YAF appeals to teeming Nigerian youths not to allow themselves to be used by some aggrieved Nigerians and failed politicians to foment trouble, especially on such a red letter day our dear country will be celebrating our cherished freedom from colonial rule.

“YAF is aware of plans by some aggrieved groups and individuals to violate the laws of the country on October 1, 2021, and from Monday, October 4, 2021, by carrying out illegal and unwarranted protests and so-called sit-at-home against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for whatever reasons best known to them and their sponsors.

“We want to warn that such protests are likely to result in violence and wanton destruction of lives and property, which our nation can ill-afford at a period all Nigerian citizens should be joyous and celebrating,” he said.