By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki



Ebonyi State Government, on Wednesday, said it would hold an Enlarged Security Council Meeting on Thursday in the State.

Many security experts are of the views that the meeting was strategically called to assist the Government address some security challenges bedeviling the State vis a vis the South East zone of the country.

Meantime, there are concerns in some quarters that the October 1st, 2021 Sit at Home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB could have devastating impact on the State, if security measures were not put in place.

The notification for the meeting was issued by Dr. Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner in the State.

“There will be a meeting of the Ebonyi State Security Council as scheduled below: Thursday, 30th September, 2021 at Conference Room, Governor’s Office, New Government House, Ochudo-Centenary City Abakaliki.

“Also invited to be in attendance at the meeting are the SSA to Governor on Local Government and Rural Development. The SA to Governor on Local Government and Rural Development

“The 13 Chairmen of LGAs of the State. The leadership of Coordinators’ Forum, Ebonyi State. The Chairmen of Traditional Rulers’ Council in the 13 LGAs in the State.

“Please, note that all invitees are required to be seated by 11:40 am before the arrival of His Excellency, the Governor and Chairman of Council.”

Vanguard News Nigeria