Rt. Hon. Chima Obieze ESQ., member representing Ezeagu Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly has lauded the achievements of his Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Executive Governor of Enugu State on security & his bold stand on the People Democratic Party’s (PDP) decision to zone the party’s chairmanship ticket to the North, ahead of the 2023 general election saying that this crucial step will pave the way for the possible emergence of a southern Presidential flag bearer for the Party (PDP), a move, according to him, that will help avert any foreseeable and unforeseeable internal party crisis.

It will be recalled that PDP governors held a meeting on Wednesday, 29th September 2021, in Abuja, to decide which zone will go for the National Chairman of the PDP. That was where the decision was voted by the governors, and governor Ugwuanyi stood firmly that the next Chairman must come from the Northern part of the country, in line with the overwhelming decision of the party.

Consequently a meeting of the PDP zoning Committee met today in Jos, Plateu State. In the meeting presided by Gov. Ugwuanyi, the Committee reached a consensus that the next Chairman of the Party should come from the Northern part of the Country, in line with the majority decision of the PDP governors forum.

Reacting to the development, Hon. Obieze said “I have always been so proud of our Governor, waking up to learn that his Excellency, Governor Ugwuanyi voted in favor of our party, the PDP zoning the National Chairmanship position to the North. It is a vindication of my faith in him as my leader.

“I have been deeply concerned seeing the extent of pressure the governor was made to face from different heavy power blocks within the party and across the country. But, our dear governor chose the part of justice, honor, equity, and fairness as he is known to always do, even in his administration in Enugu State. A lot of people saw this task as a death-trap for the Governor but I thank God for giving him the wisdom to always follow the right path”.

Hon. Obieze did not stop there as he went further to berate critics of the governor, highlighting the fact that Gov. Ugwuanyi was the first South Eastern governor to sign the Anti open grazing bill from the time the Southern Governors took a resolution on that and the first to host the Southern Governors meeting in the East, as he has become a strong pillar of the Southern Governors Forum.

Hon Obieze went further to applaud Governor Uguwanyi on how he dismantled the unknown gunmen camp in Nkanu East and similarly demolished the criminal hideouts of some criminal elements in the New Artisan market saying such acts of leadership is the hallmark of a committed leader with great ability and passion for his people as demonstrated by the governor.

The two-term House member said he was in love with the style, the charisma, peaceful nature and silent but pragmatic lifestyle of the governor as this has helped in securing the lives of Enugu residents and citizens, and in making Enugu one of the most peaceful state in the country.