July 16 2021 remains an indelible and remarkable date in Oba Anambra State and to most Nigerians. It was the day the popular business mogul and philanthropist billionaire, Obi Cubana laid his mother; Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu to rest.

Most Nigerians remarked this home going ceremony because of the massive display of support and wealth by the billionaire, his friends and well wishers, yet others continually hail the billionaire because he seized such an opportunity to empower a lot of youths in Oba and sundry

A young female fine artist and Entrepreneur, Oge Chikwendu who painted the potrait of Obi Iyiegbu’s mother attained limelight at the burial of Ezinne Iyiegbu as she posed with the billionaire and the strikingly resembling Arts portrait, at the burial ceremony.

The picture outing brought her to limelight as She has currently secured a slot to compete as the next female ambassador of arts in the maiden edition of an world- class Arts show sponsored by United Nations Women and co- sponsored by Silver Bird Television. The event is expected to hold in Lagos by October 2021

Oge Chikwendu studied and graduated from both the University of Nigeria Nsukka and the Yaba college of technology Lagos. She’s enviously skilled in Painting, Wood/Metal sculpture and unique hand made frames. She lives in Lagos.

UN Women Nigeria explains that the Arts competition show is created to empower young female artists in Nigeria and hand them a platform to showcase their talents to the world. The Art competition show is part of a long term project by the United Nations to support Women in Arts and expose Arts as a major source of revenue and tourist attraction for Nigeria.

The Maiden Edition of “Choosing The Next Professional Female Fine Artist in Nigeria” Is a part of the recently launched ‘Global Black Women’s Programme’. An emancipation and equality programme aimed at achieving the global goals of the United Nations.

UN women is an angle of United Nations that is grounded in the vision of equality enshrined in the UN Charter, UN Women in Nigeria, among other issues, works for the: elimination of discrimination against women and girls; achievement of equality between women and men as partners and beneficiaries of development, human rights, humanitarian action, peace and security.”