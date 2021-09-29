By Gabriel Enogholase, Ozioruva Aliu

ELEVEN months after he was elected for a second term in office, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, in Benin City, appointed two Special Advisers and forwarded the names of 11 commissioner-nominees to the Edo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, named the two Special Advisers as Mr. Crusoe Osagie, who has been appointed as Special Adviser, Media Projects and Sarah Ajose-Adeogun, who is Special Adviser on Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management.

The commissioner-nominees whose names had been forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly include: Oluwole Osamudiamen Iyamu, SAN; Prof. Obehi Akoria; Dr. Joan Oviawe; Osaze Uzamere, Monday Osaigbovo; Marie Edeko; Joseph Eboigbe; Moses Agbukor; Isoken Omo; Andrew Emwanta and Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.

Osagie, a media expert, has over two decades of experience in journalism and public relations practice. He served as Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy in Governor Obaseki’s first term in office.

Ajose-Adeogun, a former employee of Shell, is an accomplished professional with over two decades of multi-disciplinary experience in the oil and gas industry. During her career in the oil industry spent in Shell Petroleum Development Company, and its other subsidiaries, Sarah was involved in various transformation initiatives that generated sustainable value across social performance, information technology and local content disciplines.

