By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has commiserated with the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, over the loss of his mother, Alhaja Sikirat Odumosu.

Alhaja Odumosu passed on at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilasan Remo, Ogun State on Thursday after a brief illness. She was 88.

Consoling the commissioner, Obasa, in a statement by his media office, noted that the death of late Alhaja Odumosu is painful.

He urged the CP to take solace in the fact that his mother played a vital role in moulding him and his siblings into becoming successful positive contributors to Nigeria.

He also described the late octogenarian as a religious woman who lived a good life adding that this should be a consolation for the family, friends and community where the deceased hailed from.

“Be consoled by the fact that you had a great woman as a mother. The result of her contributions reflects in your success as a police chief today.

“I share in your grief at this time, but I know that mama has played her role well both as a religious woman and as one with moral uprightness.

“I also pray that God grant Alhaja Odumosu eternal rest while granting the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

