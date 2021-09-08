Oba Ewuare II

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has distanced himself from a plan by some Benin sons to raise the sum of $13,000 to institute a lawsuit against an individual based in Germany who has been accused of disparaging the monarch.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor said “The attention of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) has been drawn to an online fund raising organised by Comrade Clement Erhanomigho Edegbe, Eddie Murphy idahosa, and others, who are social media Influencers alleging that they have the backing of the Oba Palace to raise Thirteen Thousand Dollars ($13,000) to secure the services of a lawyer to challenge a court case involving one Murphy Uyi that is fond of casting aspersion on the Palace from Germany where he resides.



“For the avoidance of doubt and clarity, the Benin Traditional Council wishes to state that the Oba of Benin Palace did not authorise any person(s) to embark on such online fund-raising on behalf of the Oba of Benin.

“Consequently, the Benin Traditional Council wishes to advise Edo sons and daughters at home and in the Diaspora to ignore the fraudulent online fund raising as the organizers do not have the authority of the Palace to do so.”

Vanguard News Nigeria