Founder and Chief Executive Officer of O3 Capital Limited, Abimbola Pinheiro, has stressed the need for more collaboration between deposit money banks in the country and FinTech firms to deepen financial services in Nigeria.

Pinheiro, who made the call in a chat with newsmen in Lagos also called on Nigerians to embrace cashless transaction and use credit cards for their immediate needs.

He stated: “For me and for us at 03 Capital, we are for collaboration with banks, because everything is like an ecosystem. No matter what you do, there is always someone that can add more value to it. Fintechs are more of the last man to get to the end user. For instance, money has to move from one bank to the other. So, if we don’t collaborate with the banks, that will not help.

“The telcos are there providing services, we have to collaborate with them because without them our POS terminals will not work.

“Because Nigerians have affinity to cash, the next thing to cash is card. So what 03 Capital offers is a credit card or prepaid card that works on any platform.

Now we have a mobile app that mirrors that card on your phone. So everything you can do on your card, you can do on your phone, transfer money, withdraw cash from the ATM, use a POS terminal, look at your balances, change your PIN, everything.

“So it is that convenience that 03 Capital brings to the fore for people. So in terms of channel innovations, 03 Capital is like a financial supermarket where people will call a digital bank.

O3 Capital, he added, plans to expand its services to other countries and go global.

“When we achieve that, Nigerians can take an 03 card from Nigeria and go anywhere in the world and get the maximum benefits available, “he said.