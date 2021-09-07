.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Ebonyi State, Tuesday threatened to sanction recalcitrant Corps members in line with provisions of NYSC bye-laws in Ebonyi State.

This is even as the Corps inducted 934 new Corps members for the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream ‘II’ corps members in Ebonyi State.

The event took place at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Old MacGregor College, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

In his address, the Director-General of NYSC, Prof. Shuaib Ibrahim, congratulated the new corps members for the successful completion of their academic programmes which, amongst other criteria, qualified them for enlistment as members of the Corps in the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we shall apply sanctions on recalcitrant corps members in line with provisions of NYSC bye-laws. The newly indicted Corps members are 934;

Male 612, Female 322.”

The NYSC Director-General represented by the State Coordinator, Mrs Bamai Mercy Dawuda said that the orientation course was meant to prepare the corps members physically and mentally for their expected contributions to the progress and development of the country as well as individual feats and post-service years.

Mrs Bamai noted that the corps members would be taken through lessons on the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC, general code of conduct, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical training as well as sensitization on topical national issues.

The State Coordinator commended the conduct of the corps members since their arrival in the orientation camp.

According to her, “It is gratifying to note that you have demonstrated a commendable level of discipline and enthusiasm since your arrival in the camp.

“It is our ardent hope that you keep up your good conduct throughout the course. You must comply strictly with the camp rules and regulations, and be obedient to your corps officials.”

She also urged the corps members to utilize the opportunities available to them in the Camp to better their future, especially on how to become self-reliant; contributing to national integration, growth and development.

The State Coordinator further advised the corps members to ensure strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols, security tips and other relevant programmes which would be given to them during their orientation course.

