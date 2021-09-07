NYSC members

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, for the compulsory enrollment of corps members in health insurance.

The agreement was signed between the NYSC and the National Health Insurance Scheme in Abuja.

The enrollment entails that corps members will receive free medical care in approved healthcare facilities during their service year.

In his remarks at the ceremony, NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, said he was glad to witness the signing of the MoU.

Ibrahim said that the process that led to the signing of the MoU began last year, explaining that before the agreement, President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that all corps members must be covered by the NHIS programme.

He said the partnership with NHIS was going to cushion the health needs of the corps members in their different states of service.

He added that the Scheme was already in partnership with several stakeholders, including the NCDC for the testing of corps members for COVD-19 before admittance to the orientation camps.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo said the NYSC and NHIS had worked assiduously through a joint technical team towards the development of a blueprint for the necessary financial provisions.

“We decided to sign an MOU so that the responsibilities of the two agencies will be clearly spelt out in order to have a hitch-free implementation”, the Executive Secretary said.

He commended the Federal Government for prioritising the welfare of NYSC members, adding that the provision of free medical care services for the corpers will spur them into a higher level of service delivery to the country.

“We call on the corps members to reciprocate this gesture and rededicate themselves to national service. NHIS is growing, as different associations are signifying interest in the Scheme,” he said.

Sambo said although the law establishing the NHIS did not make enrollment mandatory, efforts were ongoing to develop a clear pathway for universal healthcare that will be mandatory for all Nigerians.

He added that the NHIS and State Health Insurance Agencies were developing a new initiative tagged; ‘Health Insurance Under One Roof’, where every health insurance agency would ensure adequate free medicare for all Nigerians.