By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

THE National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Bayelsa State chapter, has called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Akali Usman Baba and the Bayelsa State government to probe the circumstances that led to the death of a 27-year old Bayelsa youth, Goodluck Oviekeme in the custody of the Bayelsa State Police Command.

The Acting Chairman of NYCN Bayelsa State chapter, Taribo Spiff, who condemned the alleged police brutality that led to the death of the 27-years old, in a statement in Yenagoa on Sunday, said the police officers involved in the alleged torture of the deceased must be brought to book.

The death of the 27- year old who was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the armed robbery incident that occurred on Tuesday last at Biogbolo, Yenagoa, when hoodlums attacked a Police Patrol team, fatally injuring one police Inspector and carted away his riffle, has sparked protests in the state and widespread condemnation.

The State NYCN acting chairman, Spiff, while calling on youths not to take the law into their hands, regretted that the death of a promising youth is just one out of many other incidents that are been swept under the carpet daily.

He said, “Police brutality in Bayelsa state is sky high. This has left many innocent people confess to crime they never committed due to torture. This sad reality resurfaced in recent time as one Goodluck Oviekeme was allegedly tortured to death at “Operation Puff Adder Police custody.

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Bayelsa chapter calls on the Inspector General of Police and Bayelsa State Government to probe the incident and ensure that those police officers invovled in this unfortunate archaic method of torture are brought to book.

“While condemning the act of police brutality in Bayelsa state we urged the youths not to take the laws into their hands by toeing unconstitutional means to express their displeasure.Justice must always prevail.”