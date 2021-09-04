He gave his all as a young player. His skills and dispositions made him a delight to watch. Henry Nwosu was the youngest member of the 1980 AFCON-winning Green Eagles squad. In an interview with Juliet Umeh, the former international dwelt on so many topics. Now in his 60s, he remains grateful to God and his country that provided him with a platform to excel. But, he is appealing with the government to appoint a minister for Grassroots Sports in the country. Excerpts:

You were discovered at a very young age and because you were skilful you were invited to the Flying Eagles in 1977 and the Green Eagles at almost the same time. Look back and tell us how the government can support grassroots sports so that we can discover more Nwosus?

Government must appoint a Minister for grassroots sports. This will go a long way in supporting efforts towards grassroots sports development. People will say, what am I talking about? It might be a Deputy Minister but let him be there for grassroots and you will see that our sports will grow. This is because his main concern and focus will be grassroots. But if we continue to have a Minister for sports, as we have now, they won’t have any special interest in sports development. But if you have a Minister for grassroots sports development, you will see that we will all be happy with it. I am a grassroots product and I want us to have more products from the grassroots in this country.

As an ex-international, what can you say about Nigerian football? Are you impressed?

It is not that we are doing badly now but we have to go above what we are doing now. We have to grow and be seen to be improving. Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, wants to improve sports in this country, let us all support and encourage him. Let us see what we can do to make our sports grow.

You as a journalist, I as a sportsman together we will contribute to forge a way forward for Nigeria sports; not just football, all the sports, and then you will see that it will blossom, it will go a long way to helping our youths.

I’m now an old man, I can’t play competitive football again, even though I still play my small 10 minutes game but for the youths, let us groom them and teach them how to engage in real sports as youths.

A few months back, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr refused to take the home-based players to USA for a friendly against Mexico. His reason was that he didn’t know them and had no trust in their abilities. However, he made a U-turn and took the boys there and they lost 4-0 eventually. What is your reaction to his first comment?

I read that he said that he is encouraging the home-based Eagles to go and play and play well. Even if he didn’t select the boys, as long as Nigeria is playing, as long as players from this country are playing in any other country, he should be part of the team. If we fail, he is part of the failure and if we succeed, he will also be part of the success story. There’s no way he will dodge from his duty. He is our head coach, as far as football is concerned in this country. I will give it to him unless he wants to tell us that he is no longer our head coach then we can ask him to stay aside and we will bring somebody else. But as far as I know, I know that Gernot Rohr is our head coach and he was part of what happened in the friendly.

Are you pleased with the state of our Supper Eagles and their ranking?

As far as I’m concerned, even when I was playing, I didn’t reckon with ranking, ranking is just positioning. What I reckon with is the way we play and the honours we are getting.

How can you rate our performance?

Well, God helps us. We are still growing.

Tell us how your football career started and when you also retired?

I retired a long time ago. I retired in the 90s.

I started football as a toddler then at Obele Odan Boys & Girls Club in Surulere, Lagos. Then we used to play inter-streets football competitions with a ball called felele. From there, they now formed ‘The Ball Boys’, the boys that pick football during matches. I was the first person that was chosen among the Ball Boys and I was made the Captain of the Ball Boys. Later, they now formed ‘Greater Tomorrow,’ I became their first Captain, that was how I started.

From Greater Tomorrow to Junior Eagles that is now called Flying Eagles, then it was junior Eagles and I was the first Captain again. That was how I started growing.

Would you say you are fulfilled having represented your country? Looking at yourself today, is it worth it. How has life been after retirement?

As a Nigerian, I was invited into the national team at a very young age, I did my best in making sure that the country was well represented. I did my best to project the game of football so that the younger ones can learn from me.

And so far, I think what I did is counting for me but unfortunately, materially, it is not there. But, I thank God.

Since then, how have you engaged yourself?

Initially, I was into coaching. And then, about three years ago, I was appointed a member of the board of Heartland Football Club in Imo State by Governor Emeka Ihedioha, unfortunately, when Governor Hope Uzodinma came in, he sacked the board. So since then, I have been in my house trying to see how we can survive, but it has not been easy but I still thank God.

Will you say that the government encouraged you well enough?

Well, if we go by what happened earlier, the country encouraged us because they gave us houses, they gave us National honours but in terms of cash, they didn’t give us cash, that is why some people call us MON without EY; that means MON without money.

But I still thank my God that I’m alive and I still exist and people still recognize me, that is my joy.

Do you have any regrets about investing your youthful age as a Nigerian player?

To God be the glory, I don’t have any regrets playing for Nigeria because this game made me so popular. It gave me a name such that in most of the places I go to, I’m accorded so much respect. Though the money is not there but that respect is there.

If not football, what would you have done in your youth?

When I was young, I told my mother and sisters that I want to become a doctor when I grow up. But at the same time, when I saw the way they treat people I said no, I started changing my mind, I said I can’t be a doctor because I de fear blood (laughter) and touching people and all of that, I don’t like it. Up till now, for me to take an injection, it’s very difficult for me.

So, if I didn’t play football, I would have been a banker.

How about improving yourself academically? Did you go beyond secondary school?

Yes, I was in the University of Ibadan outreach station. I did that for about two years.

Is any of your children playing football now?

Unfortunately, my children are still very young. Apart from my first son that is married now with children. I had him when I was still very young; out of wedlock. Apart from him, others are still very young. I have three boys and one girl. But as they’re coming up, maybe, one of them may play football because they are venturing into it. I wish them well and I told myself that I have to coach them too so that they will know the rudiments of the game and of course, the secret side of the game because it is very important that you know the rudiments of the game.

If you compare the achievements of your time and your predecessors’, what would be your rating?

In terms of money, they are enjoying it but we were better than those that played before us. So that is football, you will continue to see developments every now and then, things changing from A to B, from 1 to 2. It is like that. You can’t expect things to be static or to start going down, no, you will want it to improve. Definitely, they will surpass where we stopped in terms of income but in terms of the game itself, I don’t think the present boys can surpass us.

What are you doing presently?

I am in my house eating Rice, Eba, and Ofe Owerri, (laughter)

Then how are you surviving even though you are not paying house rent?

By God’s grace. I have my building in Owerri where I have tenants, by God’s grace, I collect my rents from the people that are there.

Although you said the government encouraged you with houses and National honours. Is there anything else you expect from the government?

You see, in Europe, when most of these players finish playing, they pay them little money. If that is done here, it will go a long way in helping most of us. I just pray and ask that government should look into it and see how they can help in paying some stipends because you served the country with your youthful age and at the end when you are no longer active, they abandon you, it’s not good.

