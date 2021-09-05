Messrs Pascal Nwogu, Anthony Oshiobugie and Nkpume Uchenna have emerged first, second and third winners respectively of the maiden reality tv show of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Catholics Are Talented, CAT.

Nwogu went home with one million Naira while Oshiobugie and Uchenna won N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Speaking separately at the closing ceremony, the winners appreciated the Abuja Catholic Archdiocese for granting them such unique opportunity to showcase their talents.

Nwogu said: “I want to thank the Bishop Emeritus, The Archbishop, The auxiliary Bishop, The CYON organization and the World Catholic for the wonderful experience.

“My stay in the CAT house was very enriching and educative. There were so many talented people but God destined I would emerge tops.“

Also speaking, Oshiobugie said: ” You don’t need to be a musician, a comedian or an actor to make it in life. I used my phone to become a winner of the N500,00 cash prize.”

Uchenna, who was also elated, encouraged Nigerians to apply for the next season as they can be the next winners.