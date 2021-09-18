The Kogi office of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) on Saturday in Lokoja dissociated itself from alleged extortion of N-Power Batch C beneficiaries.

There is an ongoing physical verification of the beneficiaries in some local councils in the state.

Online media reports (not Vanguard) had alleged that Kogi NSIP officials were charging each beneficiary N1,000 for verification in the local council areas affected.

NSIP Focal Person in Kogi, Mr Abdulkareem Onyekehi, described the report as misleading, biased and unprofessional.

Onyekehi noted in a statement, “To set the record straight, Kogi State office of the NSIP is not responsible for the N-Power Batch C Physical Verification exercise.

ALSO READ: Miyetti Allah chairman dies in the hands of kidnappers — Official

“The NYSC is the body mandated by the Federal Government to conduct the physical verification for the Batch C, Stream 1 candidates of N-Power.

“N-Power Kogi State has no offices or officials at the local government secretariats or in any part of the 21 local government councils in Kogi.

“’The physical verification exercise is entirely free of charge and has so far commenced in only six out of the 21 local government areas in Kogi.’’ he stated.

He added that the exercise would start in the remaining local government areas as soon as NYSC officials leave the orientation camp as announced earlier on radio and on social media.

Onyekehi stated also that the alleged extortion by some fraudulent elements in some local government areas had been reported to the appropriate authority for investigation and sanctions.

“’We wish to assure the N-Power Batch C beneficiaries that our office helpline, 0701 412 4967, is open from Monday to Friday every week to receive enquiries and complaints on N-Power and other components of the NSIP in Kogi State,’’ Onyekehi added.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria