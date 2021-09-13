•Livelihood of 500 employees in danger

By Emeka Anaeto

The management of Nosak Group, a diversified industrial group, has raised alarm over Police siege to its offices in violation of a court judgement against the action.

The group’s managing director told journalists last weekend that the siege was a culmination of an eight year old legal and arbitrational tango between it and some banks which led to the Police invasion in January this year.

He stated: ‘‘On Friday 29th January, 2021, court bailiffs of the Federal High Court accompanied by representatives of Chief Ajibola A. Aribisala (SAN) and police officers of the Special Protection Unit from Bauchi State.

purportedly acting further on an Exparte Order granted by Justice A. M. Liman of the Federal High Court, stormed the Head Office of Nosak Group at 2, Ramat Crescent, Ogudu GRA, Lagos with stern looking Policemen and forcefully ordered the staff of the Company out of the office premises. “‘‘In the same vein the team also visited Home Affairs Supermarket at 116, Ogudu Ojota Road as well as Nosak Distilleries Limited premises located at Amuwo Odofin and shut down all operations at the locations.

‘‘The exparte orders were in respect of three different law suits filed by Chief Ajibola A. Aribisala (SAN) against Nosak Agencies Limited and Nosak Distilleries Limited in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/14/2021, FHC/L/CS/15/2021 and FHC/L/CS/16/2021 alleging a debt to the Bank to the tune of N4,882,845,134.51(Four Billion Eight Hundred and Eighty Two Million, Eight Hundred and Forty five Thousand, One Hundred and Thirty Four Naira, Fifty One Kobo) only.“

‘‘We immediately filed applications to set aside the orders and the appointment of Chief Ajibola A. Aribisala as Receiver/Manager of the Companies and preliminary objections to the suits.

‘‘The Court, having heard all the parties, delivered judgment on 30th August 2021. The court, in its judgment, upheld the preliminary objections and all the prayers we sought in our objections.

‘‘The court set aside the deed of appointment appointing Chief Ajibola A. Aribisala and also set aside the appointment of Chief Ajibola A. Aribisala (SAN) as Receiver/Manager of Nosak.“‘‘Although, we obtained a judgment setting aside the exparte orders and the appointment of Chief Ajibola A. Aribisala, we have been unable to access our office and factory premises which employ over 500 staff as the locations are currently manned by Police officers since January 29, 2021.’’

Nosak Group is a diversified business group with interests in key sectors of the Nigerian economy. These include agriculture, manufacturing,, international trade, financial services and logistics.