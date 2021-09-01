.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Youths across the 19 Northern states and the FCT have expressed pleasure with the freezing of the Kogi State Government account domiciled at Sterling Bank Plc by a Federal High Court, Lagos Division.

Recall that Justice Tijjani Ringim had given the order freezing the account based on an ex-parte application brought before it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, the youths, under the aegis of the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria, commended the EFCC for initiating the process, saying that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

President of the Council, Isah Abubakar, made this known in a press statement on Wednesday.

He, however, urged those who have been quick to endorse the presidential bid of the state governor to watch their backs.

Abubakar said, “We received the news of the freezing of Kogi state government fixed deposit bank account domiciled at Sterling Bank at the request of the EFCC by Federal High Court, Lagos Division with so much excitement.

“We want to particularly commend the EFCC for the courage to go after a seating State Governor and his cabinet members. The anti-graft agency should beam its searchlight across other states by ensuring that people with stolen wealth don’t end up enjoying them at the expense of the masses.

“We commend the Judiciary for granting the audacious Order restraining the agents of the Kogi State Government evacuating the money lodged in the suspicious bank account as well as the interest accruals.

“We wish to advise celebrities and political jobbers who have endorsed the seating governor of the state for Nigeria’s highest political office in 2023 to be wary.”

