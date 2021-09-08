By Luminous Jannamike

The North Central Union for Credible Leadership has lambasted Senator Alex Kadiri for what it described as demeaning speech against the region, describing it as condemnable.

The former lawmaker who represented Kogi East Senatorial District in the National Assembly was quoted to have said in an interview that “nobody of substance who has the capacity to be president from north-central in 2023”.

But the Chairman of NCUCL, Ganiyu Salau, in a statement on Wednesday, said his allegedly demeaning comments against the entire people of the North central was unwarranted and demanded an unreserved apology and restitution from him.

He said Kadiri’s remarks were his unconsidered opinion which does not in anyway reflect the thinking of the Zone.

“It is unfortunate, un-statatesman like, discourteous and retrogressive for Kadiri, a North- Central politician to demean the entire Zone by saying there is nobody of substance who has the capacity to be President from the Zone.

“Politicians like Kadiri have lost grip of even their immediate constituencies and should not assume the responsibility of speaking for the Zone.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the North Central has thousands of competent, eligible and capable materials for the presidency and the Zone shall not settle for less,” the statement said.