North-West region discusses Nigeria Startup Bill

On 2nd September 2021, a hybrid town hall meeting for the North West Region was held concurrently at Colab Innovation hub, Barnawa, Kaduna, and online via google meet.

The objective of the event which was supported by the UK Nigeria Tech Hub and Google was to bring stakeholders together to help raise awareness for the Nigeria Startup Bill while creating opportunities to gather additional feedback and inputs. It was also an avenue to engage the North-West state governments ahead of their possible adoption of the bill as well as an opportunity to start collating the adaptations in each state’s version of the bill.

The event was opened with a welcome address by Mr Sanusi Ismaila, founder of CoLab, closely followed by an introduction to the bill and its key thematic areas. Mr Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Transformation gave an overview of the “Whys and the hows” pf achieving the Startup Bill.

Mr. Praise Olutuase, project officer M&E/Innovation of the Export Expansion Facility Program, Nigeria Export Promotion Council also highlighted the areas of synergy between the Nigeria Startup Bill and the Council’s programs, then talked more about the Council’s Export Expansion Facility Programme.

