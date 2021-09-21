…Says region afflicted with highest poverty, school dropout

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Tuesday in Abuja, said that the North west geopolitical zone of the country has human development indices that are closer to those of the Afghanistan.

The governor also said that the Northwest region is afflicted with the highest numbers of out of school children and the highest poverty rates in Nigeria.

Governor el-Rufai, who spoke at the Human Capital Development Communication Strategy meeting organized by the National Economic Council under the chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said that the North west region was in crisis.

He further said that the population of the zone which is the highest in the country is a blessing as well as a curse.

According to him, the North west population is a blessing if the population is kept healthy with the children educated and given skills for the future and a curse if the children are not educated, they are not healthy and they feel hopeless.

