To promote quality projects and service delivery upstream, mid stream and down stream sectors of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, the Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) has unveiled recipients for maiden Nigerian National Legacy Prize (NNLP) for Project Delivery and Innovations Excellence.

At the usual NNLP unveiling ceremony in Abuja, Acting Chief Executive Officer, NNLA, Ovie Odubu said there had been calls for nomination by the NNLA in the past weeks for members of the public to nominate deserving individuals into various categories of the award.

He said, “Cast across twelve distinct categories, the awards are again meant to recognise individuals, teams and organizations with landmark achievements, in line with NNLA unwavering track record of honouring only the best.

“Against usual five nominees per award category, this year’s edition has only three nominees per category who are made to undergo a merit based evaluation and screening process conducted by a 26 member jury board.

“For any receipt of a petition against any nominee, such nominee if further thoroughly investigated, and if found wanting, immediately disqualified from receiving the award.

“We thank Nigerians for participating immensely in the awards’ nomination process and sharing the NNLA legacy of stimulating industry and excellence in Nigeria.”

