By Peter Okutu

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South East zone, weekend stated that nobody can fraudulently write the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial Election.

The PDP National Vice Chairman, South East zone, Chief Ali Odefa who stated this during a town hall meeting at Salt Lake Hotel, Abakaliki, organized in honour of the Party’s candidate for the Anambra Election, Vincent Ozigbo, added that anybody attempting to do so, should first of all write his Will and face the consequences.

“This man is a child of destiny. God has blessed you with a gentleman as an incoming Governor. If you write Anambra Election results, you will not leave to see it. Election must be free and fair. You cannot write results again and your votes must count.

“Is not possible to write Ebonyi and Anambra state results. Before you do that, write your will first. We must vote for PDP in the November election. As God will liberate Anambra, he will also liberate Ebonyi State.”

Speaking to the large crowd that gathered in his honour, Vincent Ozigbo, the candidate of PDP in the forthcoming Election in Anambra state explained that what the country was undergoing was the consequences of bad leadership.

He promised to restore the lost glory of Anambra, if elected Governor of the State even as he assured Anambra Indigenes in Ebonyi State of his plans of fixing the broken down infrastructure of the State.

“What we are suffering in Nigeria is the consequences of bad leadership. Anambra is supposed to be the light of the nation. The light has become so dime that we begin to wonder. It’s time to rekindle the hope and rewrite the narratives.

“Anambra will soon become the best states in the country. We want to transform Anambra where the infrastructure will begin to work. We have articulated our blueprint for the State. We intend to unify and create good inter-border relationship with other states of the region.

“When we are done fixing Anambra, you will be proud of it. Ebonyi is the first state am visiting after my emergence as PDP candidate.”

Vanguard News Nigeria