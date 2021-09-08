By Chinedu Adonu

Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan, 3SC, Tuesday defeated their opponents, Bendel Insurance FC in the NNL Supper 8 played at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

The scores ended two goals to one in favour 3SC of Ibadan.

The first match between Gombe United FC of Gombe and their rival, El Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri played a 1 – 1 draw.

Hard fighting Bendel Insurance took the lead in the first half by scoring through a penalty kick at 15th minute through Jersey No. 30, Daniel Benjamin. The 3SC boys that looked good at the kick off equalised through No. 28 Jersey, Malomo Ayodeji in the 27th minute of the first half of the game.

ALSO READ: Sports Minister commends Super Eagles’ away win over Cape Verde

All efforts by Bendel Insurance to outsmart 3SC in the second half proved abortive as 3SC sealed their fate in 83rd minute through Raheem Nafiu, jersey No. 21, who scored the second to ensure victory for his team.

Commenting on the outcome of the game, the 3SC coach, Edith Ajoye told sports writers that his team was determined to win to advance to the Premier League next season.

He said they can not afford to suffer a repeat of what transpired in Asaba.

“I am happy that my players won their first match. Though, it was a tough match because the opponent is also a good team but we are determined to win. We don’t want what happened to us in Asaba to repeat here. It’s here or never”, He said.

Details of other matches later.

Vanguard News Nigeria